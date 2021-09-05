Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

ACCOUNTANT II, J/G ‘J‘

LCPSB/ADV/2021/15 (5 POSTS)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have A pass in Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or it’s recognized equivalent qualifications.

OR

Have Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option),Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification.

Demonstrated a high degree of competence and capabilities in conducting and supervising both financial and management audit;

Have Certificate in Computer Applications; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, imprest and advances ledgers etc.

The scope and complexity of work will increase with experience and training but the officer will still be under close guidance where new tasks are involved.

He/she will be responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him /her.

Any other relevant duties that may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.