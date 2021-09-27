Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: WAREHOUSE CASUALS

Location: Nairobi

Starting date: Immediately

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

WAREHOUSE CASUAL OPEN

POSITIONS

1. VERIFICATION OFFICERS – 6 No. of Open Positions: 6

Process the items first in the WMS system that is check the description from the picking list.

Weigh all the products and feed the info in the

Confirm the condition of the products if there is any

Count all the products confirm if they match the delivery

Seal the package with the right delivery note and the right

Zone the items on the boxes as per

Report any malfunction by the

2. PICKING OFFICERS No. Of Open Positions: 10

Efficiently picking customer orders

Locating products using technology provided in thewarehouse

Planning and monitoring product storage

Keeping records of completed orders

Retrieving orders according to size, colour, quantity, and qualityrequirements

3. PACKAGING OFFICERS –

No. Of Open Positions: 6

4. FRAGILE PACKAGING –

No. Of Open Positions: 3

5. INBOUND OFFICERS (2) & RECEIVING OFFICER (1)

Receiving and unloading trucks and checking in merchandise

Inbound receiving activities to include the accurate and complete receipt of goods and returned product, quality inspections, put away, and completed documentation

Production activities to ensure accuracy, completeness, and quality of production assemblies; complete all documentation

Perform necessary inventory transactions needed in warehouse and leads cycle counting

Coordinates with Purchasing all inbound shipments and Ensures all proper documentation for receipts and productions are completed and logged in a timely manner.

6. PUT AWAY OFFICER No. Of Open Positions – 1

7. V. TESTING AGENT No. Of Open Positions – 1

8. SORTING CENTRE/ DISPATCH No. Of Open Positions – 12

Ships items by examining items, destination, route, rate, delivery time; ordering

Verifies items shipped by matching bills of lading; reconciling quantities; noting

Keeps customers informed by forwarding notice of item availability, shipment date and method, and current status; answering

Record and maintain files and records of customer requests, work or services performed, charges, expenses, inventory, and other dispatch

Replaces damaged items, shortages, and mis-shipments by determining optimal response of replacement or

9. ABNORMAL OFFICERS –No. Of Open Positions – 2

Daily follow up and management of orders dispatched out of the

Maintain a close working relationship with the courier partners in relation to order

Logistics abnormal orders follow up

Working closely with customer service

Developing integrated customer service solutions in terms of delivery

WHO ARE YOU?

Required Skills and Competencies:

Minimum of a Diploma certificate in any related course

Relevant experience in any related field as specified above

Vast knowledge in E-commerce Business

Be a strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Be able to work well and meet strict deadlines and targets with minimum supervision

Have a good working knowledge of MS Office applications with strong report writing skills

Have excellent communication skills, both oral and

Must be willing to work Night Shift.

Preferable candidates to be from Mlolongo, Athi River or

How To Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com . Please indicate the position you are applying for in the email subject by the 1st of October 2021.

Due to the high number of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.