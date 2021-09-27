Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
VACANCY: WAREHOUSE CASUALS
Location: Nairobi
Starting date: Immediately
Who are we?
Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.
Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.
We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.
WAREHOUSE CASUAL OPEN
POSITIONS
1. VERIFICATION OFFICERS – 6 No. of Open Positions: 6
- Process the items first in the WMS system that is check the description from the picking list.
- Weigh all the products and feed the info in the
- Confirm the condition of the products if there is any
- Count all the products confirm if they match the delivery
- Seal the package with the right delivery note and the right
- Zone the items on the boxes as per
- Report any malfunction by the
2. PICKING OFFICERS No. Of Open Positions: 10
- Efficiently picking customer orders
- Locating products using technology provided in thewarehouse
- Planning and monitoring product storage
- Keeping records of completed orders
- Retrieving orders according to size, colour, quantity, and qualityrequirements
3. PACKAGING OFFICERS –
No. Of Open Positions: 6
4. FRAGILE PACKAGING –
No. Of Open Positions: 3
5. INBOUND OFFICERS (2) & RECEIVING OFFICER (1)
- Receiving and unloading trucks and checking in merchandise
- Inbound receiving activities to include the accurate and complete receipt of goods and returned product, quality inspections, put away, and completed documentation
- Production activities to ensure accuracy, completeness, and quality of production assemblies; complete all documentation
- Perform necessary inventory transactions needed in warehouse and leads cycle counting
- Coordinates with Purchasing all inbound shipments and Ensures all proper documentation for receipts and productions are completed and logged in a timely manner.
6. PUT AWAY OFFICER No. Of Open Positions – 1
7. V. TESTING AGENT No. Of Open Positions – 1
8. SORTING CENTRE/ DISPATCH No. Of Open Positions – 12
- Ships items by examining items, destination, route, rate, delivery time; ordering
- Verifies items shipped by matching bills of lading; reconciling quantities; noting
- Keeps customers informed by forwarding notice of item availability, shipment date and method, and current status; answering
- Record and maintain files and records of customer requests, work or services performed, charges, expenses, inventory, and other dispatch
- Replaces damaged items, shortages, and mis-shipments by determining optimal response of replacement or
9. ABNORMAL OFFICERS –No. Of Open Positions – 2
- Daily follow up and management of orders dispatched out of the
- Maintain a close working relationship with the courier partners in relation to order
- Logistics abnormal orders follow up
- Working closely with customer service
- Developing integrated customer service solutions in terms of delivery
WHO ARE YOU?
Required Skills and Competencies:
- Minimum of a Diploma certificate in any related course
- Relevant experience in any related field as specified above
- Vast knowledge in E-commerce Business
- Be a strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills
- Be able to work well and meet strict deadlines and targets with minimum supervision
- Have a good working knowledge of MS Office applications with strong report writing skills
- Have excellent communication skills, both oral and
- Must be willing to work Night Shift.
- Preferable candidates to be from Mlolongo, Athi River or
How To Apply
Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com . Please indicate the position you are applying for in the email subject by the 1st of October 2021.
Due to the high number of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
