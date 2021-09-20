Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Taunet Nelel hitmaker, Emmy Kosgey, is not in a hurry to sire a kid with popular Nigerian preacher Anslem Madubuko.

Speaking in an interview, the talented songstress said God is directing her union with Madubuko and will give birth when the right time comes.

“I don’t set bars, that by this year, by this year… I’ve learnt that our lives – it’s like we are acting a movie.

“God is directing everything. So the worst thing in life is to be under pressure.

“To me, when the right time comes, we embrace it. I don’t live with expectations,” she said.

She revealed that she is already a grandmother since her husband has grown-up children from his first marriage.

“We have kids and grandchildren already,” she stated.

Emmy recently celebrated 8 years of blissful marriage with the renowned preacher.

She got married to the flamboyant Nigerian preacher in 2013 through a lavish wedding that was the talk of social media.

The marriage caused a lot of debate on social media because of their huge age difference.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.