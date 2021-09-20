Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



MINISTRY OF LABOUR & SOCIAL PROTECTION ADVERTISEMENT

VACANCIES IN THE STATE DEPARTMENT FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION

1. VACANCY: Driver III-CSG 16(JG ‘D’)

2. POSTS: Forty (40)

3. SALARY SCALE: Kshs. 14,61 Ox51 0-15, 120×550-15,670×580-16,250p.m

4. TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable.

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

I. Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution:

ii. A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class(es) of vehicles) an officer is required to drive;

iii. Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St.John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIBHTJ

or any other recognized Institution;

iv. Passed suitability Test tor Driver Grade III,

v. Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective Ministry’ /Department;

vi. A valid certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police; and

vii. At least two (2) years of driving experience.

Duties and Responsibilities:-

This is the entry grade into the Drivers cadre . Duties and responsibilities at this level will involve

driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electric, and brake systems tire pressure etc;

detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems; maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and maintaining the cleanliness of the vehicle.

Please Note

I. Candidates should not attach (my documents to the application form.

ii. All details required in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

iii. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

IV. Canvassing in any form will lead to outomatic disqualification.

Or

v. The Ministry is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition, merit,’ and diversity. Persons living with

disability, marginalized, and minorities are encouraged to apply.

vi. Shortlisted, candidates shall be required to produce their original National ID, academic and professional certificates during the interview.

vii. Successful candidates will be deployed outside Nairobi in Sub Counties and Counties where vacancies exist.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications as follows;

By completing the PSC (2) (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or The

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection website: http://www.socialprotection.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the Principal Secretary, State Department for

Social Protection, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

P.O.Box. 40326/16936 – 00100

NAIROBI.

Send a soft copy to the Principal Secretary State Department for Social Protection, Attention: HRM&D email address:hrm@socialprotection.go.ke

All applications should be received on or before 30th September, 2021.