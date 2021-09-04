Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Opening date: August 31,, 2021

Vacancy No. CGHR/205/08/21

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION:

The Kenya Medical Research Institute has a mandate to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the program has a vacancy in the EPI-003 project within the Malaria Branch.

POSITION: Clerical Officer (Interviewer) – (4 Positions) KMR 10

LOCATION: Gem and Bondo Sub-counties

REPORTS TO: Field Coordinator

REQUIREMENTS:

O-Level secondary education with a minimum grade of a D+ (plus)

Must be ready to reside in either Gem or Bondo

Good command of English, Kiswahili and Dholuo in written and spoken

Experience of data collection in a clinical trial setting

Be in possession of a valid motorcycle riding license

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Good computing skills

God interpersonal communication skills

Be able to work both independently and in a team Be able to respect/appreciate a person’s privacy

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Clerical Officer will be responsible for enrolling participants and conducting home visits to collect timely and accurate data.

SPECIFIC TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The community interviewers’ responsibilities shall include but not be limited to the following:

Schedule Home Visits

Conduct interviews and complete study forms

Keep a diary for home visits

Communicate with the Field Coordinator on field issues

Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time

Attend study field meetings and report work progress and challenges

Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual, honest and hardworking

Any other related task as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT:

One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service with probation in the first 3 months. Salary is based on the stipulated salary scale.

How To Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application indicating your county of residence

Current Resume or CV, with names and contact information of two

Copies of Certificates or transcripts

Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.org no later than 20th September,2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate vacancy Number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Contacts of three referees i.e., telephone numbers and e-mail addresses Copies of Certificates.

THE KEMRI PROGRAM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING, APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH A REQUEST IMMEDIATEY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted