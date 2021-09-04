Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Opening date: August 31,, 2021
Vacancy No. CGHR/205/08/21
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION:
The Kenya Medical Research Institute has a mandate to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the program has a vacancy in the EPI-003 project within the Malaria Branch.
POSITION: Clerical Officer (Interviewer) – (4 Positions) KMR 10
LOCATION: Gem and Bondo Sub-counties
REPORTS TO: Field Coordinator
REQUIREMENTS:
- O-Level secondary education with a minimum grade of a D+ (plus)
- Must be ready to reside in either Gem or Bondo
- Good command of English, Kiswahili and Dholuo in written and spoken
- Experience of data collection in a clinical trial setting
- Be in possession of a valid motorcycle riding license
SKILLS AND ABILITIES
- Good computing skills
- God interpersonal communication skills
- Be able to work both independently and in a team Be able to respect/appreciate a person’s privacy
JOB DESCRIPTION
- The Clerical Officer will be responsible for enrolling participants and conducting home visits to collect timely and accurate data.
SPECIFIC TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
The community interviewers’ responsibilities shall include but not be limited to the following:
- Schedule Home Visits
- Conduct interviews and complete study forms
- Keep a diary for home visits
- Communicate with the Field Coordinator on field issues
- Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time
- Attend study field meetings and report work progress and challenges
- Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual, honest and hardworking
- Any other related task as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT:
- One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service with probation in the first 3 months. Salary is based on the stipulated salary scale.
How To Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application indicating your county of residence
- Current Resume or CV, with names and contact information of two
- Copies of Certificates or transcripts
Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.org no later than 20th September,2021.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
