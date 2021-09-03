Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Law Reform Commission is a state agency established by the Kenya Law Reform Commission Act, 2013 (No. 19 of 2013). The Commission serves both National and County Governments in matters of Law Reform. It is required to keep under review all law of Kenya and recommend its reform in conformity with the letter and spirit of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Commission seeks to recruit competent and result-oriented persons to fill the following vacant positions.

OFFICE ASSISTANT II– KLRC 12 : THREE (3) POSTS V/NO. 2/9/2021

The role of this position is to ensure that the office environment is safe, healthy and kept to high standards and to provide support services to the Commission.

Basic Salary Scale: 27,209 – Kshs. 32,920 p.m.

27,209 – Kshs. 32,920 p.m. House Allowance : 6,750 p.m

: 6,750 p.m Commuter Allowance : 3,000 p.m

: 3,000 p.m Terms of Service : Permanent and pensionable

: Permanent and pensionable Medical: As per the current KLRC medical insurance cover

Responsibilities

Ensure cleanliness of Commissions offices;

Assist in arranging for in house events such as meetings/workshops (arranging furniture, boards, charts, stationery and re-arranging after completion;

Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangements;

Clean the kitchen equipment/items and take care of kitchen items as per inventory while maintaining a hygienic kitchen environment;

Provide support services, which include distribution of correspondence, dispatch mail to the post office and other destinations;

Prepare and serve tea to staff and other office stakeholders as instructed;

Collecting and disposing waste including papers and ensure general disposal of litter;

Undertake day-to-day errands as may be required; and

Assist in photocopying and documentation tasks and participate in basic filling of documents

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

KCSE D Plain;

Certificate in Customer care or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and Certificate in computer application

In addition to the above requirements, the person must have the following skills:-

Functional Skills

Communication;

Self-driven; and

Stress tolerance

Behavioral Attributes

Team player; and

Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications attaching COPIES of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic and Professional Certificates;

Any supporting documents and testimonials;

Detailed Curriculum Vitae;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Compliance form from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission; and

Compliance certificate from A credit reference bureau;

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications as follows;

By completing ONE application form KLRC 1 downloadable from the Kenya Law Reform Commission website https://www.klrc.go.ke/index.php/vacancies and attaching the above required documents

Completed applications should be delivered at the Kenya Law Reform Commission offices on 3rd floor Room 321 or submit them on email through recruitment@klrc.go.ke on or before 20th September, 2021.

The Secretary/Chief Executive Officer Kenya Law Reform Commission Reinsurance Plaza, 3rd Floor, Taifa Road

P.O Box 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

N.B .

Only shortlisted candidates will be

candidates will be Any candidate who canvases for a post will automatically be disqualified from

for a post will automatically be disqualified from only one mode of delivery should be That is hardcopy or Email

The Kenya Law Reform Commission is an equal opportunity employer.