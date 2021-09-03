Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION

SUB- COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR, J/G ‘Q’ (3 POSTS) LCPSB/ADV/2021/8

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have Served in the grade of Principal Administrator/Principal Ward Administrator for a minimum period of three (3) years or in a comparable position in the public service or private Sector;

Have Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Science from an institution recognized in Kenya;

A Master degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration; Business Administration/Management,

Community Development or any other Social Sciences from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Demonstrated good understanding of Devolution, the County Development objectives/ National Goals Policies and Vision is desirable;

Have certificate of Senior Management Course;

Demonstrated high degree of professional and technical competence as reflected in work performance and

Proven knowledge and proficiency in computer applications;

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Ensuring operationalization of service delivery in all the devolved units in the Sub-County;

Organizing, coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Sub- County including Ward Administration Units;

Implementing and maintaining effective service delivery standards;

Providing and maintaining infrastructures and facilities of Public Sector;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in development of policies and delivery of service;

Preparing progress reports for management in accordance with approved reporting formats and ensuring timely submission;

Disseminating information to the public and providing linkage between the office of the Sub-County Administrator and the community;

Participating in development of the annual work plan budget and policies, ensuring strict compliance with the relevant statutes;

Articulate implementation and compliance with Articles 10 (on National Values and Principles of Governance) and 232 (on Values and Principles of Public Service) of the Constitution to the citizens;

Promotion and coordination of peacebuilding and conflict resolution;

Exercising functions and powers delegated by the Public Service Board under Section 86 of the County Governments Act;

Coordination of disaster management and emergency response activities in the sub-county in collaboration with other government

Mobilize revenue collection and play a critical role in building personal accounts and business register of ratepayers and business people in the sub-county;

Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the sub-county;

Any other relevant duties that may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.