Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

ACCOUNTANT I, J/G ‘K’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/14 (3 POSTS)



Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination

OR

Have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification;

Have Passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination

Have Certificate in Computer Applications;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and preparation of simple management reports e.g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.

Safe custody of Government records and assets under him/her, analysis the line accounts and may be deployed as a cashier where duties will entail receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;

Posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books; balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;

Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis;

Preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) funding returns on quarterly basis at County treasury level;

Preparation of Appropriation–In–Aid (AIA) returns on quarterly basis at district treasury level;

Paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations;

Receipting of all money due and payable to government.

Any other relevant duties that may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.