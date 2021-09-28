Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – A 28-year-old lady from Nakuru identified as Ciru Njuguna is happily married to a 60-year-old white man.

Ciru and her aging husband proudly flaunt their love on social media despite their age difference of 32 years.

She makes the old man feel young by pampering him with love.

They frequently share romantic videos on Tiktok enjoying their love and also document their romantic escapades on her Youtube channel.

In one of the romantic posts on her Instagram page, she gushes over the old man saying, “Thank you for being the best partner.

“We are grateful for you. Thank you for being patient and understand of me even when I’m the most stubborn version of me,”

Here are romantic photos and videos of the 28-year-old lady and her elderly mzungu husband.

