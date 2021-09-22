Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has finally revealed his preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 contest.

Speaking during the burial ceremony in Nakuru yesterday, Kinyanjui stated that come 2022, he will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for president.

According to the Nakuru governor, he has never voted for Raila Odinga before, but 2022 will be different.

He stated that he would support Raila because of the support he has accorded President Uhuru Kenyatta during his second term in office.

“Personally, I have voted five to six times. All those years, I have never voted for Raila, but in the coming year, I see that changing,” the Nakuru Governor stated.

“I sat down and realized that when we (Jubilee) were in trouble, you (Raila) were the only person who came to our rescue,” Kinyanjui added.

The first-time governor thanked Raila for his support of Uhuru, stating that the ODM leader had the best interest of the country at heart.

“We say that undungu si kufanana, undugu ni kufaana (brotherhood is not being alike, brotherhood is being there for each other).

“When we needed you, you were there. You kept the country going, the bills in Parliament were being passed because of you,” Kinyanjui stated.

At the same time, Kinyanjui hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, accusing them of abandoning the President when he needed them the most.

The two were attending the burial of the businessman and Mololine founder, Kibira Muchai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST