Job G: CSG 16 – Two Hundred (200) POSTS
Advert no. 27/2021
Location: Kenya
Application Deadline: 18th October 2021
Summary
Applications are invited for the following posts: Senior Support Staff MOD Jobs – 200 Posts in the Ministry of Defence. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates.
Remuneration:
Basic Salary: Kshs. 14,610 – 16,250 p.m.
House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 3,000
Leave Allowance: Kshs. 4,000 (Once yearly)
Terms of Service: Temporary terms of service.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Support Staff Function will entail undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment; performing messengerial duties; preparing tea and washing utensils; and undertaking any other related duties.
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification; and
- Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.
How to Apply
The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke or CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Application for Employment Form – PSC.2 (REVISED 2016)
Address the complete application form to the below details:
Cabinet Secretary’s office,
Ministry of Defence,
P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI
OR
Hand-delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 18th October 2021.
Note to Applicants
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Ministry encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply.
- The recruitment team will only contact shortlisted candidates.
