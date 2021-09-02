Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AKF Coast Region

Closing date: September 10, 2022

County Programme Officer – AKF Coast Region (1 Position for Kilifi) County Programme Officer – Kwale County (1 Position)

About the Aga Khan Foundation

The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), was established by His Highness the Aga Khan in 1967. AKF is a private, not-for-profit international development agency that seeks to provide long-term solutions to society’s problems. AKF brings together human, financial, and technical resources to address challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalised communities in the world. AKF has a special focus on investing in human potential, expanding opportunity, and improving the overall quality of life, especially for women and girls. AKF’s primary areas of focus are Education; Early Childhood Development (ECD); Health and Nutrition; Civil Society; Agriculture and Food Security; and Economic Inclusion.

Role Summary

Based in Kilifi/Kwale and reporting to, County Programme Coordinator, the Programme Officer will be responsible for the delivery of AKF Education programme activities on time, on budget, with quality. The Programme Officer will be part of a broader Coast Region education team responsible for the delivery of the Education Improvement Programme (EIP) theory of change to ensure AKF quality long-term support and programming to improve the quality of the Coast Region Education System.

Education Improvement Programme Summary

In Kilifi and Kwale Counties, AKF in partnership with Global Affairs Canada is currently rolling out Foundations for Education and Empowerment, a five-year project that will improve educational systems at the pre-primary and primary level, in addition to strengthening women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Programme Officer will predominately focus on the Foundations for learning component of the project and will be expected to support the implementation of project activities in Kilifi/Kwale County. She/He will be required to work closely with partner women’s and/or gender-equality focused organizations partner to ensure the project is implemented on time, on budget, achieving all intended project outcomes, and remaining compliant to all AKF and donor requirements. In addition, the position holder will among other key county stakeholders’ meetings, be required to participate in sectoral technical working groups (e.g., Education, ECD, Gender Equality) to share information, learn from one another and address common challenges.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain positive, respectful, and trusted working relationships with key stakeholders including, partner CSOs, county government and community partners.

Participate in other development partner forums at both local and national levels and coordinate actively with other NGOs and actors that support education and gender related activities within the county areas, to collaborate and ensure complementarity whilst avoiding duplication of efforts.

work closely with gender equality organizations, women’s organizations, teachers and CSOs specialized in women and adolescent human rights.

Facilitate teacher professional development courses, including in values-based education and gender responsive play-based learning.

Promote and support teacher led solutions to improving learning environment and learning outcomes across AKF’s network of schools in Kilifi/Kwale county.

Effectively manage processes to provide teachers with the opportunities to develop globally informed locally rooted solutions.

Partner with local CSO to deliver the whole school approach at the school level to promote greater parental and community engagement in their schools and their children’s in and out of school learning.

Partner with CSO to develop inclusive community engagement plans to conduct activities ranging from community events to targeted in home visits.

Ensure all funds are utilised in line with AKF financial procedures and policies as well as donor requirements.

Contribute to EIP learning.

Compilation of quality and timely activity reports.

Any other duties assigned by the County Programme Coordinator

Qualification, Knowledge, and Experience

Strong knowledge and proven experience of working in education sector, preferably primary education with formal and non-formal learning Systems.

Experience delivering participatory development tools and community driven approaches.

Experience delivering teacher professional development courses.

An in depth understanding of the local context in Lamu and including community dynamics.

A University degree in education, community development or social sciences.

At least 3 years relevant working experience in the Education sector.

Thorough knowledge of the Kenyan education system and the policy context.

Proven problem solver with the ability to work in adverse team environment.

Proven facilitation skills.

Flexible, professional with the ability to manage multiple responsibilities with strict deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to communicate and interact at all levels of the organization.

Excellent MS Excel and MS Word skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and maximum three-page CV including the names and contact information of three professional referees by 10th September 2021,

Please Click on the following link to apply www.akdn.org/careers

Please indicate the preferred location in you application, i.e Kilifi or Kwale

AKF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is Committed to Safeguarding and Promoting the Welfare of Children and Vulnerable Adults and Expects all Staff and Partners to Share this Commitment.

The Aga Khan Foundation is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org)