Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Centre for Microbiology Research
KEMRI- RCTP
ADVERTISEMENT
Opening Date: 9th September 2021 Background Information:
The Research Care and Training Program (RCTP) is collaboration between the Kenya MedicalResearch Institute (KEMRI), University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and University ofWashington (UW).
We have the below vacancies in DPMA STUDY
Position: INTERVIEWERS (2 Positions) K MR/ 6 Vacancy No. FN-033-09-2021 Reports to: Study Administrator
Location: Nairobi
Duration: 8 Months. The first 3 months is a probation period
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop an in-depth understanding of study design and goals, and ensure that the study is conducted in compliance with study protocols and other regulatory
- Identify and Mobilize eligible participants for the interviews
- Assist in transcription and translation of the collected data
- Provide regular progress reports to the study coordinators
- Work closely with the study coordinators to prepare weekly interview schedules
- Ensure the smooth and efficient day-to-day operation of research and data collection activities
- Participate in regular research team meetings
- Respond to questions about the study posed by participants and any other relevant persons
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Social sciences,
- Knowledge in family planning services will be an added advantage
- Knowledge in community entry strategies
- Knowledge in interviewing adolescent girls and young women on reproductive issues
Other Required Skills
- Commitment to integrity and high quality performance
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in both English and Swahili
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team
- Keen and attentive to detail
- Ability to follow instructions and procedures
- Ability to work well under pressure with minimal supervision
- Flexibility to travel and interview participants in time and place of their convenience
How To Apply
Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org – (Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email) and by not later than 29th September 2021.
Applicants should attach the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>