Centre for Microbiology Research

KEMRI- RCTP

Opening Date: 9th September 2021 Background Information:

The Research Care and Training Program (RCTP) is collaboration between the Kenya MedicalResearch Institute (KEMRI), University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and University ofWashington (UW).

We have the below vacancies in DPMA STUDY

Position: INTERVIEWERS (2 Positions) K MR/ 6 Vacancy No. FN-033-09-2021 Reports to: Study Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Duration: 8 Months. The first 3 months is a probation period

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop an in-depth understanding of study design and goals, and ensure that the study is conducted in compliance with study protocols and other regulatory

Identify and Mobilize eligible participants for the interviews

Assist in transcription and translation of the collected data

Provide regular progress reports to the study coordinators

Work closely with the study coordinators to prepare weekly interview schedules

Ensure the smooth and efficient day-to-day operation of research and data collection activities

Participate in regular research team meetings

Respond to questions about the study posed by participants and any other relevant persons

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Social sciences,

Knowledge in family planning services will be an added advantage

Knowledge in community entry strategies

Knowledge in interviewing adolescent girls and young women on reproductive issues

Other Required Skills

Commitment to integrity and high quality performance

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in both English and Swahili

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team

Keen and attentive to detail

Ability to follow instructions and procedures

Ability to work well under pressure with minimal supervision

Flexibility to travel and interview participants in time and place of their convenience

How To Apply

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org – (Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email) and by not later than 29th September 2021.

Applicants should attach the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

and date available to start working for the study Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted