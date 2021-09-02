Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Markets Trust is currently seeking to recruit potential candidates interested in the following positions for an anticipated 5-year USAID funded project dubbed Western Kenya Water Program. The program objective is to strengthen rural and urban water services provision and water resources management across 8 Western Kenya counties. The positions will be based in Kisumu.

Re: Driver (2 Positions)

The driver will oversee the provision of reliable, secure driving services and proper use and maintenance of office vehicles. This position will report to the Logistics and Administration Officer.

Qualifications

KCSE

At least 3 years working experience in development

Must possess valid Kenya driving license, coupled with a clean driving record

Knowledge of driving rules and regulations and skills in minor vehicle

Training in defensive driving will be an added advantage

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the above qualifications, please apply by sending your CV with a cover letter indicating names of at least three referees indicating the position title in the subject line to vacancy@kenyamarkets.org. Deadline for receiving applications is September 10, 2021.