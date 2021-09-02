Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT I, JOB GRADE – EACC “9” (2 POSTS), REF: EACC/F&P/AAI/9

Job Profile

Reporting to the Deputy Director – Finance and Accounts, the job holder is responsible for the facilitation of transactions and to balance the cash book, to capture data in the IFMIS System and maintenance of imprest register and to ensure that expenditures are captured, recorded for in line with the laid down rules and regulations.

Responsibilities

Maintaining petty cash to ensure proper utilisation of funds;

Verifying and examining vouchers in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

Assisting in primary data entry and routine accounting work;

Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filing systems;

Safekeeping of invoices, miscellaneous receipts, imprest warrant books, cash books and other accountable documents;

Processing and payment of imprest warrants, expenditure claims and processing of imprest surrender;

Carrying out bank reconciliation;

Assisting in generating procurement plans and budgets;

Posting and daily balancing of the cash book;

Assisting in maintenance of fixed asset register;

Ensuring availability of cash float in the office;

Carrying out banking transactions;

Receipting

Qualifications

For appointment as an Accounts Assistant I, a person must possess the following qualifications:

Minimum relevant working experience of seven (7) years;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K);

Must be a member of ICPAK;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) minimum mean grade of C or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Hands-on experience in Accounting Software (ERP). Experience in using IFMIS will be an added advantage;

Knowledge of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS);

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates (certified by the issuing institution), clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than Thursday, 9th September, 2021 at 5.00 pm.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.