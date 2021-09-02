Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant III

Job Grade CASB 8 (CASB 26/8/2021) – 2

Basic Salary: Kshs. 42,970

House Allowance: Kshs. 16,500 Other Allowance: Kshs. 6,000.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in preparation of Annual and Quarterly Financial Reports and Statements in compliance with existing laws and regulations;

Assist in preparing audit responses on need basis;

Perform Bank Reconciliation functions;

processing payments in accordance with prevailing processes and procedures;

filing of Statutory returns;

Making entries in primary books of accounts and records;

Assist in developing accounting manuals, policies and procedures operations;

Providing of administrative support to all ward offices; and

Checking compliance with County Assembly’s internal controls for all

Requirements for Appointment

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Finance, Economics, Business Administration (Accounting/Finance option), Business Management(Accounting/Finance option), or any other equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Part I of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination; and

Proficiency in computer

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER