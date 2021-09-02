Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Grade CASB 7 (CASB 25/8/2021) – 2

Basic Salary: Kshs. 49,000

House Allowance: Kshs. 18,000 Other Allowance: Kshs. 8,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Annual and Quarterly Financial Reports and Statements in compliance with existing laws and regulations;

Preparing audit responses on need basis;

Providing information and documents required for end year procedure;

Perform Bank Reconciliation functions both manually and electronically;

Processing of payments in accordance with prevailing processes and procedures;

Maintaining primary books of accounts;

Filing of Statutory returns;

Participating in developing accounting manuals, policies and procedures for operations;

Coordinating Ward Office operations; and

Confirming compliance with County Assembly’s internal controls for all

Requirements for Appointment

minimum period of three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Finance, Economics, Business Administration (Accounting/Finance option), Business Management(Accounting/Finance option), or any other equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA-K) Examination or its equivalent;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work

Meet with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010;

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER