The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

ASSISTANT ECDE TEACHER I, J/G ‘E’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/42 (182 POSTS)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) level with two years’ experience;

OR

K.C.P.E certificate level with five (5) years’ experience in ECDE teaching;

Have Registered with Teacher Service Commission (TSC);

Have attended a Certificate course in ECDE, from a recognized institution;

Those who are currently serving on temporary basis under School Management Committees are encouraged 23 to apply and should indicate presents schools; and

Applicants must indicate the sub- location of their school.

Responsibilities

The specific duties and responsibilities will include: –

Class teaching.

Organizing and facilitating play/learning activities for the learners.

Caring and nurturing spiritual, moral, social, mental, physical, aesthetic and emotional growth of the learners (holistic development).

Managing ECDE classes and keeping professional and administrative records (schemes of work, lesson plans, daily programme of activities, attendance registers etc.) and ensuring learners’ safety and security.

Preparing and developing play/learning materials.

Any other duties that may be assigned to him/her from time to time

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.