16 ENUMERATORS – FIELD DATA COLLECTION, KISUMU & HOMABAY COUNTIES

Closing date: September 30, 2021

PRACTICAL ACTION

Introduction

Practical Action is an international development organization putting ingenious ideas to work so people in poverty can change their world.

We help people find solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems. Challenges made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. We work with communities to develop ingenious, lasting and locally owned solutions for agriculture, water and waste management, climate resilience and clean energy. And we share what works with others, so answers that start small can grow big.

We are a global change-making group. The group consists of a UK registered charity with community projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America, an independent development publishing company and a technical consulting service. We combine these specialisms to multiply our impact and help shape a world that works better for everyone.

Roles and Responsibilities

Execute surveys and any additional survey-based exercises in the project area as required using mobile based devices

Submit data collected on a daily basis through mobile application (ODK)

Requirements

To be considered for the position, one MUST have the following minimum requirements:

At least a diploma from a reputable college or university within Kenya.

Previous experience conducting surveys

Experience in electronic data collection will be an added advantage

Be a resident of either Kisumu or Homabay Counties

Fluent in English and Swahili; understanding of dholuo language will be an added advantage

Available for training and deployment between in the month of October 2021

Participate in team review meetings at the beginning/end of each day’s assignment

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications, including an updated CV with a cover letter via email to: recruitment@practicalaction.or.ke not later than 30th September 2021 indicating Enumerator – Field data collection and your preferred location on the email subject line.

At Practical Action, we treat all applications for employment on their merits and do not take into consideration any factors that are not relevant to the job such as disability, race, age, religion, gender, gender reassignment or sexual orientation.

We are committed to safeguarding and protecting children and vulnerable adults and as such candidates will be subject to pre-employment checks.

The successful applicant must have the pre-existing right to both live and work in Kenya.