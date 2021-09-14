Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RE-ADVERTISEMENT: SUB-WARD ADMINISTRATOR – J/G CPSB 11 (V/NO: 22) (14 POSTS)

The County Government of Bomet intends to recruit Sub-Ward Administrators to serve in the following areas:

S. NO SUB-COUNTY WARD SUB-LOCATION 1. BOMET CENTRAL MUTARAKWA SOLYOT 2. BOMET CENTRAL SINGORWET KABUNGUT 3. BOMET EAST CHEMANER KAPSINGIROI 4. BOMET EAST KIPRERES OLOKYIN 5. BOMET EAST KIPRERES TORONIK 6. BOMET EAST MERIGI KAPSIMBIRI 7. CHEPALUNGU NYONGORES KYOGONG 8. CHEPALUNGU SIGOR LUGUMEK 9. SOTIK KIPSONOI MOTIRET 10. SOTIK KIPSONOI KINYELWET 11. KONOIN BOITO KABIANGEK 12. KONOIN EMBOMOS KITALA 13. KONOIN EMBOMOS EMBOMOS 14. KONOIN MOGOGOSIEK SIMOTI

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolutions;

Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the sub-ward;

Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the ward;

Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements;

Enhancing administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level;

Working with local committees to identify and implement development

Disseminating information to the public;

Providing linkage between the office and the

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements and Competencies for Appointment:

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D or its equivalent.

Must be a person of high

Be a resident of the particular sub-ward.

Self-driven and able to work under minimal

Team player with good interpersonal and communication

Have good communication skills.

Comply with Chapter six of The Constitution of Kenya, (Provide evidence of a certificate of Good Conduct).

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 15th October 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of origin.

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University.

Only Shortlisted candidates will be

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’

Dated: 24th September, 2021