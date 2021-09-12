Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Surveillance Officers – 12 positions

LOCATION: Nairobi with travel to ICAP sites

Overall Job Function

Reporting to the Surveillance coordinator, the surveillance officer is a member of the senior regional management team and will oversee programmatic activities and site support at county health facilities for efficient delivery of quality services.

Key Responsibilities

To oversee the planning, initiation and implementation of hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

To provide technical support for the planning and implementation of hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

To provide on-going supervision of ICAP-supported hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

To participate in training and mentorship of site facility staff for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

To participate in designing programs to assist in monitoring, evaluation and quality improvement activities for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

To liaise with Ministry of Health officials and other stakeholders in coordinating the implementation of Acute Febrile Illnesses (AFI) surveillance in multisite hospitals

To prepare budgets, work plans, reports and other technical papers for acute Febrile Illnesses (AFI) surveillance

Qualifications

Diploma in clinical medicine, Higher Diploma in Epidemiology, Research and Surveillance

BSc and MPH, or an advanced relevant degree an added advantage

At least 5 years of experience with donor-funded health programs

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.