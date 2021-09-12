Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
JOB TITLE: Surveillance Officers – 12 positions
LOCATION: Nairobi with travel to ICAP sites
Overall Job Function
Reporting to the Surveillance coordinator, the surveillance officer is a member of the senior regional management team and will oversee programmatic activities and site support at county health facilities for efficient delivery of quality services.
Key Responsibilities
- To oversee the planning, initiation and implementation of hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To provide technical support for the planning and implementation of hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To provide technical support for the planning and implementation of hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To provide on-going supervision of ICAP-supported hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To participate in training and mentorship of site facility staff for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To participate in designing programs to assist in monitoring, evaluation and quality improvement activities for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
- To liaise with Ministry of Health officials and other stakeholders in coordinating the implementation of Acute Febrile Illnesses (AFI) surveillance in multisite hospitals
- To prepare budgets, work plans, reports and other technical papers for acute Febrile Illnesses (AFI) surveillance
Qualifications
- Diploma in clinical medicine, Higher Diploma in Epidemiology, Research and Surveillance
- BSc and MPH, or an advanced relevant degree an added advantage
- At least 5 years of experience with donor-funded health programs
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>