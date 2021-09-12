Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLES: Laboratory Program Officers (12 positions)

LOCATION: Sites

Overall job function

Reporting to the Surveillance coordinator, the Laboratory Program Officer will provide technical support in the planning and implementation of laboratory services required for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs

Responsibilities

To assist with the planning and implementation of laboratory activities required for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs, including baseline laboratory assessments and laboratory capacity development

To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory personnel, including regular and systematic observation of laboratory testing procedures, and ongoing bench-level supportive supervision and instruction

To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory managers, including: establishing routine workflow; developing/refining SOPs, job aids, log books, and referral forms as needed; planning of laboratory activities to improve test performance and decrease turnaround time; and developing and implementing an equipment maintenance program

To help implement and monitor efficient documentation of laboratory results at site level , as well as effective linkages between laboratory and clinical services

To supervise laboratory reagent and consumable purchase and distribution

To supervise equipment purchase, installation, and maintenance

To provide technical assistance in the laboratory

To supervise the laboratory network transports samples to district hospitals

To develop SOPs for major equipment and procedures or assays

To prepare reports on progress of each site on project implementation activities

To assist in the implementation of quality management/quality assurance activities

Qualifications

Basic Diploma/ Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or its equivalent

At least 4 years experience in laboratory practice in the Health Sector preferably the AFI project

Proficiency in Microsoft office

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.