ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
JOB TITLES: Laboratory Program Officers (12 positions)
LOCATION: Sites
Overall job function
Reporting to the Surveillance coordinator, the Laboratory Program Officer will provide technical support in the planning and implementation of laboratory services required for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs
Responsibilities
- To assist with the planning and implementation of laboratory activities required for hospital-based sentinel surveillance system for AFIs, including baseline laboratory assessments and laboratory capacity development
- To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory personnel, including regular and systematic observation of laboratory testing procedures, and ongoing bench-level supportive supervision and instruction
- To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory managers, including: establishing routine workflow; developing/refining SOPs, job aids, log books, and referral forms as needed; planning of laboratory activities to improve test performance and decrease turnaround time; and developing and implementing an equipment maintenance program
- To help implement and monitor efficient documentation of laboratory results at site level , as well as effective linkages between laboratory and clinical services
- To supervise laboratory reagent and consumable purchase and distribution
- To supervise equipment purchase, installation, and maintenance
- To provide technical assistance in the laboratory
- To supervise the laboratory network transports samples to district hospitals
- To develop SOPs for major equipment and procedures or assays
- To prepare reports on progress of each site on project implementation activities
- To assist in the implementation of quality management/quality assurance activities
Qualifications
- Basic Diploma/ Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or its equivalent
- At least 4 years experience in laboratory practice in the Health Sector preferably the AFI project
- Proficiency in Microsoft office
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
