ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Assistant Research Officer (12 positions)

LOCATION: Sites

Overall job function:

Collects edits, processes, and coordinates research data in support acute febrile illnesses (AFI) surveillance in multiple sentinel surveillance sites

Responsibilities

Travels to field sites to collect and record data and/or samples as appropriate to the specific objectives of the study.

As appropriate to the specified position, codes and verifies data in accordance with specified research protocol and coding procedures, and enters data into a computer database and/or spreadsheet application for subsequent analysis.

Develops or assists in the development of interview schedules; contacts potential subjects to introduce and explain study objectives and protocol, and to arrange interviews, either in person or by telephone.

Identifies and compiles lists of potential research subjects in accordance with study objectives and parameters, as appropriate to the individual position.

Conducts and records face-to-face and/or telephone interviews with subjects, in accordance with predetermined interview protocol, data collection procedures, and documentation standards.

Reviews and edits data to ensure completeness and accuracy of information; follows up with subjects to resolve problems or clarify data collected.

May set up, calibrate, and maintain laboratory and/or field research equipment, as specified by the requirements of the study.

May lead or guide the work of student employees.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Certificate of Diploma in Community Health, Education or equivalent

Ability to maintain quality, safety, and/or infection control standards.

Knowledge of planning and scheduling techniques.

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Skill in identifying and recruiting research subjects.

Interviewing and data collection skills.

Ability to understand and apply specified field and/or laboratory research procedures and protocols.

Computer data entry skills.

Skill in the use of computer spreadsheet and/or database applications in the compilation of research data.

Ability to evaluate, verify, and edit research data.

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.