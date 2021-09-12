Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
JOB TITLE: Assistant Research Officer (12 positions)
LOCATION: Sites
Overall job function:
Collects edits, processes, and coordinates research data in support acute febrile illnesses (AFI) surveillance in multiple sentinel surveillance sites
Responsibilities
- Travels to field sites to collect and record data and/or samples as appropriate to the specific objectives of the study.
- As appropriate to the specified position, codes and verifies data in accordance with specified research protocol and coding procedures, and enters data into a computer database and/or spreadsheet application for subsequent analysis.
- Develops or assists in the development of interview schedules; contacts potential subjects to introduce and explain study objectives and protocol, and to arrange interviews, either in person or by telephone.
- Identifies and compiles lists of potential research subjects in accordance with study objectives and parameters, as appropriate to the individual position.
- Conducts and records face-to-face and/or telephone interviews with subjects, in accordance with predetermined interview protocol, data collection procedures, and documentation standards.
- Reviews and edits data to ensure completeness and accuracy of information; follows up with subjects to resolve problems or clarify data collected.
- May set up, calibrate, and maintain laboratory and/or field research equipment, as specified by the requirements of the study.
- May lead or guide the work of student employees.
- Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.
Qualifications
- Certificate of Diploma in Community Health, Education or equivalent
- Ability to maintain quality, safety, and/or infection control standards.
- Knowledge of planning and scheduling techniques.
- Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.
- Skill in identifying and recruiting research subjects.
- Interviewing and data collection skills.
- Ability to understand and apply specified field and/or laboratory research procedures and protocols.
- Computer data entry skills.
- Skill in the use of computer spreadsheet and/or database applications in the compilation of research data.
- Ability to evaluate, verify, and edit research data.
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
