Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – About a week ago, Coca-Cola Africa Managing Director, Darly Wilson, proposed to upcoming model, Phidelia Mutunga, in a lavish underground water restaurant in the Maldives.

After the epic proposal that caused murmurs on social media, Phidelia was labelled a husband snatcher since the wealthy corporate boss was previously married to another Kenyan lady called Queenter Mercy.

It’s alleged that Phidelia and Queenter were close friends.

Phidelia has taken to social media and rubbished claims that she is a husband snatcher.

She accused Darly Wilson’s ex-wife of peddling lies and tainting her image.

She also denied claims that she was once close friends with Darly Wilson’s ex-wife, Mercy.

Phidelia also denied that she was Mercy’s make-up artist during her lavish wedding with the Coca-Cola boss that cost Sh 15 Million.

Here are screenshots from her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.