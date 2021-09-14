Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Revenue Clerks

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions.

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC PLANNING & ICT AGENCY: KAKAMEGA COUNTY REVENUE AGENCY (KCRA)

JOB GROUP CPSB 13 (‘F’) – (100 POSTS)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 16,890×680 –17,570×700 – 18,270×780 – 19,050×800 – 19,850×950 – 20,800 p.m.

Terms of Service: Three (3) years renewable contract, subject to agreed performance levels.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be reporting to Revenue Officer I. Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Collecting revenue from all revenue streams using cashless mode of revenue collection;

Preparing daily report on individual collection;

Checking and enforcing the cashless payment system;

Reporting incidents and obstacles that may hinder smooth collection of revenue;

Creating awareness to traders on the cashless mode of revenue collection; vi. Ensuring safe custody of Kakamega County Revenue Agency assets and records;

Guiding motorists on registration and payment of parking fees via Cashless system;

Preparing invoices and ensuring that traders make payments as per the Kakamega County Finance Acts; and

Engaging and building good relationship with traders and creating a positive image of the County Government of Kakamega.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Be a resident of Kakamega County;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C (Plain) or its approved equivalent;

Certificate in Computer Applications;

Relevant working experience in revenue or routine clerical work will be an added advantage;

Good interpersonal skills; and

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before 24th September, 2021 at 11.59 P.M. N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified. PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.

S E C R E T A R Y / C E O , C P S B