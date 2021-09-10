Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job G: CSG 15 – Ten (10) POSTS

Advert no. 24/2021

Location: Kenya

Application Deadline: 18th October 2021

Summary

Applications are invited for the following posts: Waiter Assistant III MOD Jobs – 10 Posts in the Ministry of Defence. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates.

Remuneration:

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Duties and Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for the Cooks cadre. An officer at this level will be on job training and will carry out duties under the supervision of a senior officer. Duties will include: cleaning floors and windows within the service area; cleaning glass ware, cups, trays and cutlery; wiping and arranging furniture in the restaurant; carrying out table set-up; wiping cutlery and glass ware; and assisting in food and beverage service.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

OR

Have attended a formal course lasting not less than two (2) months in Food and Beverage Sales and Service organized by the Kenya Utalii College or other recognized institution; and

Having NYS certificates will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke or CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Application for Employment Form – PSC.2 (REVISED 2016)

Address the complete application form to the below details:

Cabinet Secretary’s office,

Ministry of Defence,

P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI

OR

Hand-delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 18th October 2021.

Note to Applicants

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Ministry encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply.

The recruitment team will only contact shortlisted candidates.