Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

WARD ADMINISTRATOR, J/G ‘K’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/9 (10 POSTS)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Have Diploma in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Science from an institution recognized in Kenya;

Have Served in the grade of Administrative officer or in comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Have Certificate in computer application;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of devolution, the county development objectives and vision 2030;

Proven knowledge and proficiency in computer applications; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the Ward unit;

Participating in development of policies and plans and ensuring effective service delivery;

Establishing, implementing and an effective performance management system;

Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;

Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of Public Service;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services;

Developmental activities and programmes to empower the community;

Exercising functions and powers delegated by the Public Service Board under Section 86 of the County Governments Act;

Managing all cross-cutting issues in the Ward such as HIV and AIDS, gender mainstreaming, integrity programmes among others;

Accounting for movable and immovable assets of the County government;

Implementing policies for fire and disaster management;

Any other relevant duties that may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.