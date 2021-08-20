Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants to differentiate between friendship and the running of party affairs.

Addressing aspirants at his Karen residence, Ruto insisted that closeness with his friends in UDA would not result in their automatic nomination.

He emphasized his assertion by pointing out that an invitation to his private affairs, including his children’s weddings, is unrelated to the official matters of the party.

He also reiterated the need for forthrightness in the running of party affairs and promised free, fair, and democratic nominations of aspirants ahead of the 2022 elections.

“You can never build a serious national party if there are shortcuts and if the voice of the people does not count,” Ruto stated.

He urged aspirants to seek nominations based on eligibility, including adherence to protocol; otherwise, they will miss the UDA ticket if they seek nominations based on personal ties with him.

The deputy president acknowledged that he would take the blame for not inviting friends to his personal functions.

However, he will not take responsibility for their failure to clinch party tickets in nominations.

“Blame me if you miss an invitation to my daughter’s wedding, but for this one (UDA nominations), do not,” Ruto asserted.

While emphasizing his point, Ruto heartily mentioned his friend Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, leading to bouts of laughter from the aspirants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST