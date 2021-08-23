Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has dismissed the recent endorsement of ODM Leader Raila Odinga for the presidency ahead of the 2022 elections by a section of leaders from the Nyanza region.

According to Obado, who ditched ODM to revive the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), what happened in Homa Bay was an ODM party affair and does not reflect the interests of the entire Nyanza region.

“Whatever happened was not a Nyanza declaration but an Orange Democratic Movement affair,” Obado said.

The ODM politician, whose relationship with the former Prime Minister has shattered, further argued that the recent endorsement of Raila Odinga for the top seat does not reflect the political mood of the region, which has been perceived to be Raila’s turf.

He noted that not all leaders from the region were involved adding that he will soon bring together all leaders from the region.

“As PDP, we will be having our convention when the COVID-19 containment measures are relaxed to allow us to have political gatherings where we will endorse our candidate in all the seats including the president,” he added.

Obado vowed to continue with efforts to unseat Raila as Nyanza kingpin ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Last week, a section of Nyanza leaders endorsed the former premier for the presidency and vowed to unite the entire region behind him.

