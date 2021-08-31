Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Last weekend, 5 young people lost their lives after a matatu that they had hired to go for a road trip was involved in a grisly road accident at Londiani along Kericho-Nakuru highway.

The driver of the speeding matatu lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.

The ill-fated matatu overturned, killing three young men on the spot while two others died while undergoing treatment.

As the family of the five young men who died last weekend come to terms with the painful loss of their loved ones, another video showing some reckless youths hanging dangerously on a speeding vehicle that they had hired to go for a road trip has emerged.

Just imagine what would have happened in case the driver lost control of the vehicle?

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.