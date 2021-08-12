Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, let the cat out of the bag, revealing why Deputy President William Ruto is obsessed with ODM Leader Raila Odinga and wants to face him in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking during the debate on Jeff Koinange Live Show, Duale, who appeared on the show alongside ODM Chairman John Mbadi, revealed that Ruto is working so hard to ensure that it is Raila Odinga that he faces in 2022 and no one else, not Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, not Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and sure as hell, not Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

According to Duale, Ruto considers Raila to be the most formidable and worthy opponent that can give him a meaningful challenge, and he loves challenges.

However, Mbadi quickly saw through Duale’s white lie and wondered how on Earth somebody would hope to meet a strong opponent on the ballot yet it is a proven fact that a competitor will always wish to face a weak rival in order to beat him or her easily.

He suspected that the reason Ruto prefers Raila on the ballot and not Mudavadi, Kalonzo and not Gideon is because of the Kikuyu vote.

The DP is hoping that Raila-phobia among the Kikuyu will help consolidate the Mount Kenya vote behind him which is misleading.

The Kenyan DAILY POST