Thursday, August 12, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals left State House Mombasa a disappointed lot after President Uhuru Kenyatta openly endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

This is according to leaders associated with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Gideon Moi’s KANU, and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, who also attended the three-hour closed-door meeting at State House in Mombasa.

The leaders cried foul, lamenting that Uhuru pressured other aspirants to drop their bids in favor of the ODM Leader, but surprisingly, their principals flatly refused the proposal.

Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetangula, and Gideon are said to have flatly refused to support the former Prime Minister’s bid to occupy the top office.

Lugari MP and Mudavadi ally, Ayub Savula, intimated that his boss had stuck to his guns despite immense pressure to throw his weight behind Raila.

“Our principals were put under pressure. I spoke to him yesterday after the meeting and he told me he stuck to his guns.”

“There is pressure to have Musalia support (Raila). We have stuck to our guns. We are not going to prop up anybody this time around,” stated Savula.

Savula’s sentiments were corroborated by Victor Swanya, who is Wiper Party’s co-vice chairman, who urged Raila to retire as Uhuru leaves office.

“Raila’s time is over. Our position is very clear. Raila should be a gentleman and retire with Uhuru Kenyatta as he has a very good opportunity to shape the next leaders of this great nation,” he stated.

