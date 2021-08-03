Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – The Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper, and Ford-Kenya parties have submitted their joint letter to the registrar of political parties, informing the agency of their decision to officially ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA).

After submitting the letter to the registrar, the three parties which together with KANU form the One Kenya Alliance held a press conference to brief the nation on the event.

However, conspicuously missing at the presser was KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

His absence caused speculation over his commitment to the alliance.

However, while addressing the media, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi noted that Gideon was aware of the presser, and opted to miss it because it addressed matters about NASA; which KANU was not a part of.

He urged Kenyans not to read too much into Gideon’s absence, adding that the latter is fully committed to One Kenya Alliance.

“Gideon Moi is not here today because this was an issue of the parties that were formally leaving NASA and he is fully aware. Let not any speculations arise from absence today,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST