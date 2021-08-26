Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has bad news for Deputy President William Ruto barely a year to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli told Ruto to forget the 2022 presidency.

According to the trade unionist, Ruto will not be elected as Head of State to succeed Uhuru as his chances were slim despite commanding a substantive following.

“Ruto will not be elected now, may be in the future and he will definitely, then, want to review the constitution, and it’s normal,” stated Atwoli.

On his personal relationship with the DP, Atwoli said that the two have no personal grudges, but differ ideologically.

He noted that the differences between them emanated from a scandal that was reported at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), in which Atwoli represents the workers.

“I do not have a personal problem with Deputy President William Ruto, the problem that was there was because of my work back then at NSSF,” Atwoli stated.

On his future, Atwoli stated that he plans to exit the stage after his current term expires at COTU and he has no plans to venture into elective politics.

“I have no interest in running for presidency. I was to retire in 2011, but my colleagues refused, same in 2016 and this year. This will be my last term then retire.

I will be a Sunday school teacher,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST