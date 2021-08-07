Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has dimmed the hopes of members of the One Kenya Alliance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, with Deputy President William Ruto still in the picture.

Speaking through his YouTube channel, Manyora advised ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi of KANU to join forces with ODM leader Raila Odinga if they ever want to succeed in 2022, because they cannot handle William Ruto on their own.

According to Manyora, the four do not stand any chance against Ruto unless they team up with Raila.

“Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Gideon will see sense that without working together they stand no chance against William Ruto.”

“Ruto is not a walkover, he is a tough politician,” he said.

This comes even as there is a tug of war among the OKA members on whether or not to bring Raila on board after dissolving NASA.

Raila Odinga has been among political opponents openly criticizing William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model which is at the center of the deputy president’s 2022 presidential election promise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST