Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – After yesterday’s debacle regarding the aborted trip of Deputy President William Ruto to Uganda, it has now emerged that Ruto needs to be cleared by President Uhuru Kenyatta to travel out of the country.

This is even as Ruto’s communication secretary, David Mugonyi, dismissed the whole saga and stated that the DP has been traveling outside the country severally in the past nine years and there has been nothing like seeking clearance.

“He was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet when he reached the airport. We are surprised because this has never happened in the last nine years that he has been in office,” Mugonyi said.

But according to sources, the DP is required to seek clearance from President Uhuru Kenyatta before leaving the country, which is in accordance with the travel protocols of high-profile public servants.

“Under the National Council Security procedure on travel by top public servants, the deputy president’s foreign trips must be cleared by the president. CSs, CASs and PSs are cleared by the head of public service,” said the source who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The statement was corroborated by Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyoka, a former foreign affairs assistant minister in the grand coalition government, who confirmed there are procedures that must be followed before someone of the DP’s stature leaves the county.

“The truth is, it is a normal standing operating procedure that either as a minister, assistant minister or even when the president is leaving the country there is a protocol that is always followed including when he is coming back,” he stated.

