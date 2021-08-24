Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – An outspoken Senator from the Mt Kenya region has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for asking his Deputy, William Ruto, to resign.

On Monday, Uhuru, who was speaking with journalists at State House, Nairobi, asked his deputy to resign since he seems uncomfortable with what the Jubilee Government is doing.

“If you are not happy, step aside & allow those who want to move on do so, then take your agenda to the people. That is what happens in a democracy, you cannot ride on what we have done & talk a different language on the side,” Uhuru stated.

However, in a rejoinder, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika castigated the President for asking his deputy to resign saying he was elected by 7 million Kenyans in 2017.

Kihika urged the President to instead resign since he seems uncomfortable working with DP Ruto.

“Williams Ruto in Oct 2017, 7,483,895 of us voted for you as the Deputy President. We, your employers, are not dissatisfied.

“The one asking you to resign obviously thinks he appointed you to the job, well, HE DIDN’T! WE DID! Kaa Ngumu!

“He can as well RESIGN! alaaaaa!” Kihika posted on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST