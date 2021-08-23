Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s son, Jimmy Kibaki, has warned Deputy President William Ruto that he risks losing big if he continues fighting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the hard-hitting interview which has been causing ripples across the country, Jimmy Kibaki offered Ruto tips on how to conduct himself when dealing with a president who is in power.

He based this on the experience that the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had when he decided to wage a vicious political war against his father, Mwai Kibaki, who was, at the time, still his boss.

Raila Odinga and Mwai Kibaki had a spectacular falling out barely two years after NARC Government came into power.

This culminated in their titanic 2005 referendum face-off, after which Raila and his lieutenants were fired from the government.

“Politicians don’t mean what they say; they just say things to flatter us…There were a lot of sideshows.”

“They then started seeing the 2005 referendum as an opportunity to settle scores, not an opportunity at Constitution-making.

“Had they seen it that way, I think history would have been very different, but they decided to fight my father.”

“When you decide to fight a president, he’s not going to take it lying down,” Jimmy recounted in an apparent warning to Ruto.

Ever since the 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila, Ruto has been wild against the president and even trashing his development track record.

