Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has abandoned Kenyans stuck in Kabul, Afghanistan after the Afghan Government was overthrown by Taliban fighters on Sunday.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uhuru’s Government told Kenyans stranded in Kabul that it will not evacuate them and that they are on their own.

According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, Kenya does not have diplomatic relations with the Middle East nation and therefore cannot interfere.

He asked the stranded Kenyans to contact their employers to facilitate their repatriation.

The PS further noted that Afghanistan had suffered instability and the state did not expect any Kenyans to fly to the country.

“Firstly, Kenya has neither diplomatic presence nor accreditation to Afghanistan.”

“Secondly, the country has been unstable for a long while and we do not expect our Kenyans to have gone to this country,” read a statement from the PS.

The PS further confirmed that the state received an evacuation request from one Kenyan who was caught up in the melee.

“We have one evacuation request from a person working for IDLO in Afghanistan, which ideally we believe the organization should take responsibility. We sent a letter to IDLO country office and their headquarters in Rome concerning the one case we received,” added the PS.

“We are following up to find out if there are known Kenyans stranded through our High Commission in Pakistan… (There) might also be some contractors of private companies in the Security area. We hope they will be taken care of by their own contractors.”

Video clips from Afghanistan showed panic exits among residents and foreigners, minutes after reports that the Taliban had taken control of the capital, Kabul.

Other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens from Kabul as the world fears the worst.

