Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Interior and National Co-ordination Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, continued to spew venom against Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, vowing to crush them for being enemies of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking last week, Kibicho noted that anyone opposing Uhuru’s development agenda is his enemy and will not be spare him.

At the same time, the visibly agitated Kibicho warned Ruto and his allies against taking credit for Uhuru’s development projects for their own convenience.

Kibicho said this during an inspection of the Thiba Dam project in Kirinyaga County.

“I want to make it clear that anyone who is not helping President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver or does not like him is my enemy,” said Kibicho.

He further assured Kenyans that the Jubilee government would scale up the fight against illicit brew.

Ruto has on several occasions took credit for Jubilee’s development projects especially during the first term of the Uhuruto regime.

“For the past four years, we have consistently and repeatedly raised concerns and objections to Jubilee’s abandoning of its agenda and solemn commitments upon which it was re-elected in 2017.

“These sabotaged job creation, Universal Health coverage, Food Security and Manufacturing thus scuttling the entire Big Four plan,” Ruto said recently in a joint statement after meeting with 135 MPs allied to him at his Karen residence.

Ruto has bitterly fallen out with his boss, Uhuru, and even went ahead to trash his development track record in his second term, saying the Head of State has ruined the country’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST