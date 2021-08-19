Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for holding several meetings with leaders at State House and Karen respectively while leaving the masses unattended.

Speaking during an interview, Mutua, who has been having marital problems with his beautiful wife, Lillian Nganga, until they ended their marriage last Sunday, stated that votes are not at the two state residences but with the people.

At the same time, he criticised the Head of State for actively involving himself in his succession, stating that the country needs new leaders.

“Votes are neither in State House nor Karen, ziko kwa wananchi.”

“The president should not be chairing coalition meetings in State House.”

“It is time for young, energetic to transform this country, we have to save this country from itself,” Mutua stated.

The Machakos Governor criticized the formation of coalitions for the sake of clinching power.

“Coalitions cannot just be for power, the only party formed out of ideology is Maendelo Chap Chap, we will not just run into a coalition for the sake of it, we are doing our work quietly,” Mutua stated.

Mutua’s remarks come at the backdrop of Uhuru’s meeting with ODM Leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance principals at State House in Mombasa yesterday.

Ruto also met 600 aspiring United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi politicians at his Karen residence yesterday.

