Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that he had been warned against carrying out his duties as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proper deputy for the better part of Jubilee’s second term administration.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Ruto said he only worked for the first five years of Jubilee’s stint in the office, which started in 2013 and ended in 2017.

However, hell broke loose after the famous 2018 handshake between President Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

According to the DP, he was stripped of his duties and roles assigned to NASA people and some Cabinet Secretaries.

“Unless you are a foreigner in Kenya, I was told to stay away and there are others to help the president, including NASA people who instead came to sabotage our plans.”

“I can only account for the first five years as the proper Deputy President,” he said.

This comes barely a day after Ruto’s ally and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that Raila is the real Deputy President of Kenya and therefore Ruto should not be blamed for Uhuru and Jubilee’s failures.

