M0nday, August 16, 2021 – Popular content creator and social media influencer, Xtian Dela, has been evicted from his apartment in Kinoo alongside his pregnant girlfriend, Fatma Banji.

Xtian and his girlfriend had been given the notice to vacate within a month last week.

He narrated the ordeal on their Youtube channel and revealed that the caretaker has been harassing them since May this year.

“We have two phases, and we live in Phase 2. So the caretaker from phase 1 came and very rudely knocked on our door demanding rent. “When we moved into this apartment in May we were given a grace period of 7 days to pay our rent.

We moved here on the 11th and our rent is due on 11, but we have up to the 18th to pay.

“Once you pay rent, you are supposed to forward the message to the caretaker as they do not accept cash payments,” he said.

“In May, we were to pay our rent on Friday but it could not go through as the Idd holiday was due and banks were resuming work on Tuesday. I had half the cash with me (tangible cash) I told our caretaker about it but he told me that he could accept half the rent. I had to ask for help from a friend,” he added.

Xtian said many tenants have vacated the apartment after being harassed by the management.

He further recounted an incident in June this year where he had an altercation with the caretaker for failing to pay rent in time.

Xtian has sued the management for mistreating him.

“In June we had cash in full and I was to go to the salon and load that money but I forgot. The caretaker came and knocked on the door demanding rent.I had the whole amount but I could not find an Mpesa shop to load the cash into my mobile phone as the agents don’t accept cash.

I had even sent our caretaker Lameck to go and load the cash but he did not succeed. The caretaker went and switched off the lights.

On the same night, I was to have a meeting with some sponsors who had agreed to be on board for my Member of Parliament campaigns.We were to raise a good amount of money but we lost all that.

I lost the deal and as we speak I have sued the management. For the amount of money I am paying in this house you can’t just bully me. It does not matter how much I pay, he added.

Here’s a video of the couple narrating the ordeal on their Y0utube channel.

