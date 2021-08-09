Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Renowned social media influencer, Xtian Dela and his slay queen girlfriend Fatma Banji, are expecting a baby soon.

Xtian took to social media and announced the pregnancy news in style.

He gushed over his slay queen girlfriend Fatma Banji for making him a dad and added that she has impacted his life positively for the time that they have been together.

Xtian also revealed that he has turned a new leaf by letting go of all his old ways and apologised to anyone that he might have wronged in the past.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ .

“You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business-wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD.

I’ve turned a new leaf. Clean shave, more mature and focused thanks to YOU @_fatmah_banj_.

“I’ve let go of all my negative old ways. Apologies to ANYONE I’ve wronged in the past,” he wrote and shared a cute photo of his girlfriend flaunting her growing baby bump.

