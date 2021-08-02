Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – Renowned city Bishop, David Muriithi of House of Grace Church, has landed in trouble after his baby mama took him to court for failing to provide for their 2-year-old son.

The lady who is identified as JM told the court through her lawyer Danstan Omari that she met the married Bishop in 2018 and started an extra-marital affair that resulted in the birth of her son in January 2019.

She claimed that the man of God was happy when she broke the news of her pregnancy to him.

He supported her during the pregnancy period but after she gave birth, he cut communication and abandoned their son.

She has been taking care of the 2-year-old boy singlehandedly since he was born.

She is demanding monthly upkeep of Sh 20,000 for food and shopping, Sh35, 000 for rent , Sh 11,000 for clothing and Sh10,000 for house help.

She also demands Sh1, 000 for salon, entertainment Sh5, 000, utilities Sh3, 000, and Sh2, 000 for her son’s toys.

The court has directed her to serve Muriithi with the application and parties to appear in court on August 25 for hearing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.