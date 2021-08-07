Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta following recent remarks by Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe.

During a meeting between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Murang’a youths on Wednesday, Murathe said that it’s time for them as ‘deep state’ to eliminate United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from Mt Kenya region as they successfully managed to evict Ruto’s allies from Jubilee party.

“We are now planning on how to strengthen the Jubilee party structures so that we can form a coalition with ODM.

“The first process was to remove Ruto and his allies from the Jubilee party which we successfully did.

“Our next mission is to remove UDA from Mt Kenya region and I know we shall succeed,” claimed Murathe.

These remarks have caused a bitter reaction by Gachagua, who alluded that he no longer knows the Uhuru he supported for 20 years.

The lawmaker added that presidential advisors like Murathe are the reason why 70% of Kenyans feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

“I sometimes reflect and empathise with my friend President Uhuru Kenyatta; with friends and advisors like this, he surely doesn’t need any enemies.

“It is no wonder that 72% of Kenyans very correctly believe that the Country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a recent survey,” Gachagua stated.

