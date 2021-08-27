Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former KNUT Secretary-General and ODM Nominated MP, Wilson Sossion, has rubbished reports suggesting he has ditched the Raila Odinga-led party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement, Sossion termed the reports on social media linking him to UDA as pure propaganda meant to create a wedge between him and his party boss, Raila Odinga.

“Treat other reports as inaccurate propaganda and lies!” Sossion said in a tweet.

But while he has declared his intention to run for the Bomet Senate seat, currently occupied by Christopher Andrew Langat, Sossion did not disclose which political party he will use as a vehicle in the 2022 General Election.

“The fact that I shall vie for Bomet Senate seat in the next election does not mean I have left ODM.

“I am a very, very loyal member of ODM,” he added.

The MP was responding to reports that emerged on social media on Thursday, August 26, indicating he had quit the Orange party and was to vie for the Bomet Senatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST