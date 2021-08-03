Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, had an interactive session with her fans on Instagram where she responded to questions posed to her.

During the interactive session, the single mother of two threw shade at her baby daddy, Senator Anwar Loitptip, when one of her fans asked her whether he started supporting their 1-year-old daughter.

Saumu had blasted Anwar earlier this year, calling him a deadbeat dad.

A fan wanted to know whether the controversial Lamu Senator supports the little angel after she exposed him as a deadbeat dad and Saumu responded with no chills.

“Anwar supporting his kid,” the fan posed and she responded saying, “I have a big God that can do miracles. Sorry, who’s Anwar?”

From the cheeky response, it’s now clear that she has completely cut off her politician baby daddy from her life.

Saumu announced that she had called it quits with Senator Anwar in February this year and revealed that they parted ways over irreconcilable differences.

She further accused the youthful Senator of subjecting her to both emotional and physical abuse and showed the injuries that he allegedly inflicted on her body

