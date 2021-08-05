Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Popular Kenyan actress, Ellah, who has been featured in popular TV programs such as Nairobi Diaries and Changing Times, went live on Instagram ad called out her abusive boyfriend.

The pretty actress accused her boyfriend of subjecting her to both emotional and physical torture as he watched helplessly in the background.

Ella said that she has never enjoyed peace from the time that she fell in love with her boyfriend.

She alleged that she has even attempted to commit suicide because of their toxic relationship.

Her boyfriend pleaded with her not to air their dirty linen in public but his plea fell on deaf ears, prompting him to switch off the lights.

She continued ranting and airing their dirty linen to the public even after her boyfriend switched off the lights.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.