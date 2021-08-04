Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – A number of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies took to social media to protest the blocking of his flight to Uganda.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the legislators accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of sliding the country back to the old dictatorial days.

According to Murkomen, blocking Ruto from flying out of the country amounted to sheer impunity since the DP does not need to get clearance from State House to travel.

“The Deputy President has never ever required any clearance to travel out of the country.”

“There is no law or regulation requiring him to seek clearance before travel for any public or private engagement.”

“What happened today is a sheer act of impunity and gross violation of the Constitution,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen weighed in.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who told Uhuru that his days were numbered and that Ruto would do the same to Uhuru when he captures power in 2022.

“In his 9 years in office the DP has never been required to have Clearance to travel, why now?

“You can keep on humiliating him but remember power is transient and a year from now you will be on your way out and the People of Kenya will decide their destiny,” Kihika stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST